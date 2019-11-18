Top Senate Democrats today unveiled key goals for comprehensive federal data privacy legislation. The Democratic Senators' proposal calls for strong consumer rights, corporate accountability, effective enforcement, data minimization, and accountability for algorithmic decision making. The proposal would not preempt stronger state privacy laws. The proposal is backed by Senators Maria Cantwell, Dianne Feinstein, Sherrod Brown, and Patty Murray, and endorsed by Senators Ron Wyden, Richard Blumenthal, Brian Schatz, and Ed Markey, as well as Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. EPIC Policy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald called the new Senate proposal a game changer. "We are now on track for the adoption of comprehensive privacy legislation in the United States," she said. "The Senate should move forward this excellent proposal."