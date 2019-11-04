Presidential Candidate Cory Booker has introduced the No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act, a bill to ban the use of facial recognition technology in public housing. “Facial recognition technology has been repeatedly shown to be incomplete and inaccurate, regularly targeting and misidentifying women and people of color. We need better safeguards and more research before we test this emerging technology on those who live in public housing and risk their privacy, safety, and peace of mind,” Senator Booker said. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (D-NY) introduced similar legislation in the House in July. The House bill now has 10 cosponsors. EPIC recently testified before the Massachusetts Legislature in support of a moratorium on face surveillance. EPIC also organized a civil society declaration endorsed by over 80 organizations and 650 individuals to suspend the deployment of facial surveillance technology.