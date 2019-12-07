The FTC issued a press release today about Cambridge Analytica, the company blamed for the Brexit vote that harvested the personal data of 87 m Facebook users for voter profiling and tracking. The misuse of personal data occurred while Facebook was under a consent order and subject to the supervision of the FTC. EPIC urged the FTC to reopen the investigation of Facebook after news of the Cambridge Analytica breach in early 2018. More than 18 months after the scandal broke, the FTC found that Cambridge Analytica, a company now bankrupt, deceived consumers through its data-gathering practices. EPIC previously told Congress that the Cambridge Analytica scandal could have been avoided if the FTC had enforced its own Consent Order.