A new poll of registered voters found that 79% of Americans believe that Congress should enact privacy legislation and 65% of voters said data privacy is "one of the biggest issues our society faces." The Morning Consult poll found bipartisan consensus: 83% of Democrats and 82% of Republicans said that privacy legislation should be an important or top priority for Congress. EPIC maintains an extensive page on Privacy and Public Opinion which shows consistent support among Americans for stronger privacy laws. EPIC advocates for comprehensive privacy legislation and the establishment of a U.S. data protection agency.