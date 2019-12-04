Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) sent letters to health insurance companies and two government agencies (the FTC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) asking how they're addressing bias in health care algorithms. The Senators wrote: "Unfortunately, both the people who design these complex systems, and the massive sets of data that are used, have many historical and human biases built in. Without very careful consideration, the algorithms they subsequently create can further perpetuate those very biases." Booker and Wyden recently introduced the Algorithmic Accountability Act, which would direct businesses to correct discriminatory algorithms. EPIC has promoted Algorithmic Transparency, supported the Universal Guidelines for AI, and published the first reference book on AI policy.