BREAKING - Sen. Gillibrand Introduces U.S. Data Protection Agency Bill
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has introduced The Data Protection Act of 2020 which would create an independent Data Protection Agency in the United States to safeguard the personal data of Americans. EPIC, many leading consumer and civil rights organizations, privacy experts, and scholars support Senator Gillibrand's non-partisan bill. "The US confronts a privacy crisis. Our personal data is under assault. Congress must establish a data protection agency. Senator Gillibrand has put forward a bold, ambitious proposal to safeguard the privacy of Americans," said Caitriona Fitzgerald, EPIC Policy Director. EPIC has long advocated for the creation of a U.S. Data Protection Agency, arguing that the Federal Trade Commission is an ineffective agency, lacking basic competence for privacy protection. EPIC's recent report, Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress sets out the key elements of a modern privacy law, including the creation of a Data Protection Agency. [Bill text] [EPIC PRESS RELEASE]