The California Attorney General has released the final draft of the regulations implementing the California Consumer Privacy Act. The draft updates key definitions, recommends an opt-out button image, and clarifies how businesses should respond to consumer access and deletion requests. The public has until February 25 to provide comments on the proposed regulation. Enforcement of the law will begin on July 1, 2020. In previous comments, EPIC urged strong enforcement of the state privacy law. The complete text of the California privacy law is available in the EPIC 2020 Privacy Law Sourcebook. EPIC has published a resource to help California residents exercise their rights under the CCPA.