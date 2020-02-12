The European Parliament has passed a resolution urging the European Commission to adopt strong rules for industrial policy on artificial intelligence and robotics. The Resolution emphasizes safety, transparency, explainability, and data quality. The Resolution also seeks to "ensure that automatic decision-making is not being used to discriminate against consumers based on their nationality, place of residence or temporary location." The Resolution also supports the free flow of non-personal data to promote innovation. The European Commission is expected to announce how it will proceed with AI regulation next week. Last week, a Dutch Court ruled that an AI system to detect welfare fraud violated human rights. EPIC has promoted Algorithmic Transparency and the Universal Guidelines for AI, and also published the AI Policy Sourcebook, the first reference book on AI policy.