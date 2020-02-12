Senators Cory Booker and Jeff Merkley introduced the Ethical Use of Facial Recognition Act, which would ban the federal government's use of facial recognition until Congress passes legislation regulating the technology. The bill also prevents state and local government from using federal funds for facial recognition systems and creates a commission to develop guidelines for the use of facial recognition. EPIC has launched a campaign to Ban Face Surveillance and through the Public Voice coalition gathered the support of over 100 organizations and many leading experts across 30 plus countries. An EPIC-led coalition has also called on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board to recommend the suspension of face surveillance systems across the federal government.