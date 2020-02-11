The House passed H.R. 4357, which bans the use or purchase of foreign-made drones by the Department of Homeland Security. Last month, the Interior Department banned the use of foreign-made drones for non-emergency operations. The US government actions respond to growing concern that Chinese-made drones collect sensitive information in the United States. In 2012, EPIC and more than 100 experts petitioned the FAA to establish a rule to limit drones surveillance, but the agency failed to act. In recent comments to the FAA, EPIC warned the agency that regulating drone surveillance was essential to privacy and security. Last year, EPIC's Marc Rotenberg and Len Kennedy cited the FAA's failure to develop appropriate regulations in a commentary for the New York Times, and also warned that China's surveillance model requires "comprehensive privacy legislation to safeguard the personal data of Americans."