The Department of Justice today submitted the complete Mueller Report to federal Judge Reggie B. Walton for review. The judge will now determine whether the federal agency properly withheld information EPIC sought in the open government case EPIC v. Department of Justice. The judge's review of the Mueller Report marks one of the most significant "in camera" reviews in the history of the Freedom of Information Act. Judge Walton will also examine a related memo obtained by EPIC to determine what additional material must be released to EPIC and the public. Judge Walton previously ordered the DOJ to turn over the full Mueller Report in EPIC's case, citing "the need for the American public to have faith in the judicial process." The court also rebuked Attorney General Barr and raised "grave concerns about the objectivity of the process that preceded the public release of the redacted version of the Mueller Report[.]" The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report, which includes EPIC's original FOIA request and related materials, is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore. EPIC's case—the first in the nation for the disclosure of the Mueller Report—is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810.