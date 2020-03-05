A federal Court, ruling in EPIC v. Department of Justice, today rebuked Attorney General Barr and agreed to review the complete Mueller Report to determine what additional material must be released. Judge Reggie B. Walton wrote, "The Court has grave concerns about the objectivity of the process that preceded the public release of the redacted version of the Mueller Report[.]” The Court cited the summary of the principle findings prepared by the Attorney General. Judge Walton explained that "the need for the American public to have faith in the judicial process” requires that the court review the Mueller Report without redactions. "Adherence to the FOIA’s objective of keeping the American public informed of what its government is up to demands nothing less,” wrote Judge Walton. The Court also denied the Department of Justice’s motion for summary judgment. EPIC filed the first case in the nation for the disclosure of the complete Mueller Report. The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore. The case is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810.