In a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on the EARN IT Act, EPIC supported both end-to-end encryption and reform to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. EPIC backed the plan to establish Best Practices to limit the distribution of child sexual exploitation material, but cautioned "against recommendations that would reduce privacy and security for Internet users." EPIC pointed out that actual end-to-end encryption "protects users, promotes commerce, and ensures cybersecurity." In an amicus brief in Herrick v. Grindr, EPIC objected to a court decision that found "online platforms bear no responsibility for the harassment and abuse their systems enable."