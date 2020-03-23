European NGOs called on EU countries to ensure that fundamental rights are upheld while taking public health measures to tackle COVID-19.The members of the European Digital Rights Initiative (EDRi) urged Member States to limit the collection and use of personal data and to implement exceptional measures only for the duration of the crisis. The NGOs also highlighted the danger of internet shutdowns during a pandemic, stating that: "During this crisis and beyond, an accessible and open internet will play a significant role in keeping us safe." The groups warned that "companies should not abuse the extraordinary circumstances to monetise information at their disposal." Privacy International has created a resource to track the privacy implications of the various responses to the Coronavirus by tech companies, governments, and international agencies. The EPIC Public Voice Fund supports the work of EDRi.