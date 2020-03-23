Senators Back Bill to Promote Vote-by-Mail
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Senator Ron Wyden have introduced the "Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020," which would expand early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states. Twenty-six Senators have co-sponsored S. 3529. Senator Klobuchar said, "we should act swiftly to pass my legislation to ensure that every American has a safe way to participate in our democracy during a national emergency." According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, five states currently conduct all elections entirely by mail, and at least 21 other states have laws that permit some elections to be conducted by mail. EPIC has a long history of working to protect voter privacy and election integrity. In 2016 EPIC published The Secret Ballot at Risk: Recommendations for Protecting Democracy, a report highlighting the right to a secret ballot and how Internet voting threatens voter privacy.