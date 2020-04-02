According to the Statement of Work, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking to connect the agency's facial recognition system to the DHS Gang Intelligence Application database. ICE recently solicited contracts to overhaul the agency's interface with the Gang Intelligence Application database to establish a face template for all photos added to the database. EPIC has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking details of ICE's use of Clearview AI's facial recognition technology. The secretive tech company scraped billions of facial images from Internet websites. EPIC and more than a hundred organizations have called for a moratorium on facial recognition technology.