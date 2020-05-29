The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence is seeking public comments on federal AI policy—a step that EPIC has repeatedly urged the Commission to take. The Commission is charged with developing recommendations on the use of AI in national security and defense contexts. But the Commission has conducted much of its work in secret and without public input, leading EPIC to file an open government lawsuit against the Commission. EPIC won a court ruling that the AI Commission is subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and the Commission has begun disclosing its records. EPIC is also litigating to enforce the Commission's obligation to hold open meetings. Public comments to the AI Commission are due by September 30, 2020.