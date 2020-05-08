New York AG Reaches Agreement with Zoom over Privacy Violations

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced an agreement with Zoom Video Communications following an investigation into Zoom's consumer safeguards. Zoom agreed to enhance encryption protocols, perform yearly penetration testing, and add privacy-enhancing features to its platform. The agreement also provides enhanced privacy controls for education accounts. Last month, EPIC urged the FTC to issue best practices for online conferencing.

