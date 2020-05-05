A new Pew Research survey found about 62% of Americans believe it is unacceptable for the government to use location data to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines. The Pew survey results are based on a nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults. EPIC has urged that the use of technology to combat COVID-19 must be lawful and voluntary. Last year, Pew found that 75% of Americans say there should be new regulations of what companies may do with personal data. EPIC maintains an extensive page on Privacy and Public Opinion which shows consistent support among Americans for stronger privacy laws. EPIC advocates for comprehensive privacy legislation and the establishment of a U.S. data protection agency.