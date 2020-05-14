Representatives Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18), Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Suzan DelBene (WA-01), and U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Mark Warner (D-VA) today today introduced the Public Health Emergency Privacy Act. The bill would protect personal data collected in connection with COVID-19 from being used for non-public health purposes, and provides for both public and private enforcement. “The Public Health Emergency Privacy Act shows that privacy and public health are complementary goals. The bill requires companies to limit the collection of health data to only what is necessary for public health purposes, and crucially, holds companies accountable if they fail to do so,” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, EPIC Interim Associate Director and Policy Director.