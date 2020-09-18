The Justice Department, as part of an open government lawsuit brought by EPIC, has released another round of previously unpublished material from the Mueller Report. The newly disclosed passages are listed in the "Redaction" column of a DOJ spreadsheet—though outside of their original context from the Mueller Report. The spreadsheet was originally drafted to answer questions from Judge Reggie B. Walton, who is conducting an "in camera" review of the complete Mueller Report after determining that Attorney General Bill Barr's redactions may have been "self-serving." Among the newly disclosed material is an excerpt from an Internet Research Agency document that describes the Russian government's goal of "spread[ing] distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general" and states that "All the primaries are purchasable." The DOJ previously released new passages from the Mueller Report in June, and the court is expected to decide soon whether additional material must be published. EPIC's Freedom of Information Act case—the first in the nation for the disclosure of the Mueller Report—is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810.