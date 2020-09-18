In comments to the Federal Communication Commission's Technological Advisory Council, EPIC urged the FCC to "support the establishment of a strong regulatory framework to ensure AI transparency and accountability within the agency and the private sector." EPIC's comments are directed to the TAC's AI Working Group, which analyzes the role of AI in telecommunications networks and services. EPIC recently submitted comments to the EU urging the European Commission to enact comprehensive AI legislation. In February, EPIC filed a petition with the FTC calling for a rulemaking on the use of AI in commerce. EPIC recommends that governments rely on the Universal Guidelines for AI and the OECD AI Principles as a baseline for AI policy.