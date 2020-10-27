EPIC has joined the National Consumer Law Center and other consumer groups in recommending limits to FCC exemptions to the broad federal ban on robocalls. Under the TRACED Act, which Congress passed last year, the FCC is required to specify certain limits to new and existing exemptions to the robocall ban, including the number of calls that can be made under each exemption. The consumer groups recommend that the FCC place strict limits on the most intrusive calls, such as those made to collect a debt. Last week, EPIC filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to preserve the broad ban on robocalls. EPIC has done extensive work on the federal anti-robocall law, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.