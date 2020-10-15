EPIC has published an analysis of Proposition 24 in California, the California Privacy Rights Act. In 2018, the State of California enacted the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 ("CCPA"), the first comprehensive consumer privacy law enacted in the United States. This year, Californians will once again play a role in determining the direction of privacy law in the United States. A new ballot initiative, California Proposition 24: The California Private Rights Act of 2020, which will be on the November election ballot, would significantly change the CCPA. EPIC is not taking a position for or against Proposition 24, but provides this resource to help voters understand the initiative. EPIC has also published a resourceto help California residents exercise their rights under the CCPA.