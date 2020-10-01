In comments to the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, EPIC called on the Commission to "advise Congress, as the nation's highest policymaking authority, to establish government-wide principles and safeguards for the use and development of AI." EPIC also urged the Commission to rely on the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence and the OECD AI Principles as a foundation for AI policymaking. The Commission is due to submit a final report to Congress with recommendations for AI policy by March 2021. EPIC successfully sued the AI Commission in order to enforce its transparency obligations, resulting in multiple public Commission meetings and the disclosure of thousands of pages of records. The Commission is set to hold a virtual public meeting on October 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET.