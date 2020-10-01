EPIC Urges AI Commission to Recommend Robust AI Regulation, Prioritize Protection of Rights

In comments to the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, EPIC called on the Commission to "advise Congress, as the nation's highest policymaking authority, to establish government-wide principles and safeguards for the use and development of AI." EPIC also urged the Commission to rely on the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence and the OECD AI Principles as a foundation for AI policymaking. The Commission is due to submit a final report to Congress with recommendations for AI policy by March 2021. EPIC successfully sued the AI Commission in order to enforce its transparency obligations, resulting in multiple public Commission meetings and the disclosure of thousands of pages of records. The Commission is set to hold a virtual public meeting on October 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

October 1, 2020| Share:

« EPIC Urges DHS to Extend Comment Period on Massive Expansion of Biometric Data Collection | Main

Share this page:

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.
US Needs a Data Protection Agency
2020 Election Security