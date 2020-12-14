EPIC, the Center for Digital Democracy, the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, the Parent Coalition for Student Privacy, and Consumer Federation of America today sent comments to the FTC urging the agency to address privacy in its proposed Consent Order with Zoom. The groups recommended that the FTC modify the Order to require Zoom to (1) implement a comprehensive privacy program; (2) obtain regular independent privacy assessments and make those assessments available to the public; (3) provide meaningful redress for victims of Zoom’s unfair and deceptive trade practices; and (4) ensure the adequate protection and limits on the collection of children’s data. In July 2019, EPIC sent a detailed complaint to the FTC citing the flaws with Zoom and warning that the company had "exposed users to the risk of remote surveillance, unwanted video calls, and denial-of-service attack." In April 2020, EPIC wrote to Chairman Simons urging the FTC to open an investigation. EPIC has long advocated for the creation of a U.S. data protection agency.