EPIC Obtains More Internal Emails From AI Commission
EPIC, as part of the open government case EPIC v. AI Commission, has obtained additional records from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. The documents include further internal emails from Commission chair and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The Commission recently issued its final report on the use of AI in national security and defense settings. The report makes key recommendations concerning AI impact assessments and audits but fails to propose substantive limits on AI use for Congressional enactment, as EPIC urged the Commission to do last year. EPIC successfully sued the AI Commission in 2019 to enforce its transparency obligations, forcing the Commission to hold open meetings and disclose thousands of pages of records. The case is EPIC v. AI Commission, No. 19-2906 (D.D.C.).