Wiretapping Claims Against Facebook Move Forward as Supreme Court Denies Review
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for review in In re: Facebook, Inc. Internet Tracking Litigation, a case challenging Facebook's use of "cookies" to track internet browsing activity even when users were logged out of their Facebook accounts. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit held that Facebook's use of cookies to track Internet users browsing other websites might violate the federal Wiretap Act because Facebook was not an authorized party to those communications. Facebook's efforts to get the Supreme Court to reject this holding of the Ninth Circuit failed, and now the case will move forward. EPIC filed an amicus brief in the Ninth Circuit in this case and has filed briefs opposing settlements in other cases challenging cookie-based surveillance. EPIC has long advocated against the use of cookies and other surveillance tools to track people online. EPIC continues to advocate for clear rules and restrictions on web tracking as companies replace cookies with new surveillance techniques that would do little to protect privacy online.