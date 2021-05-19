EPIC Student Privacy Project Featured in Kennedy School Casebook
EPIC's Student Privacy Project has been selected for inclusion in the spring 2021 Tech Spotlight Casebook, a publication of the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. The casebook "recognizes projects and initiatives that demonstrate a commitment to public purpose in the areas of digital, biotech, and future of work." The book highlights EPIC's recent efforts to halt the use of unfair, unreliable, and invasive remote proctoring tools and the D.C. consumer protection complaint EPIC filed against online proctoring firms. "Through meticulous research, the Student Privacy Project revealed the extent to which these companies collect and process student personal and biometric data," the casebook explains. "The complaint attempts to hold the five companies accountable for their practices by demonstrating how the data collection and processing practices may violate existing law." The casebook also recognizes recent work around census privacy protections, community control over police surveillance, racially biased speech recognition tools, and the use of "garbage" facial recognition to identify criminal suspects. A ceremony will be held Thursday, May 20 at 1 p.m. ET.