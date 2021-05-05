White House Launches Website for National AI Initiative, AI.Gov
The White House has launched AI.gov, the new website of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office featuring reports, policy priorities, and news about artificial intelligence from across the federal government. The site lists "Advancing Trustworthy AI" and "International Cooperation" as two of six top priorities for federal AI policy, embracing the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development AI Principles and the G20 AI Principles. EPIC has urged both the White House and Congress to prioritize human rights over AI adoption and has recommended the OECD Principles and the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence as baseline frameworks for regulating AI and mitigating algorithmic harms. EPIC has also fought for transparency in AI policymaking, successfully suing the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to enforce its public records and open meetings obligations.