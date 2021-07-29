A new poll from Data for Progress found that 7 in 10 Americans think the government should be doing more to keep their personal data safe and nearly 8 in 10 Americans across the political spectrum support Senator Gillibrand's Data Protection Act, which creates a U.S. Data Protection Agency. "Our government must continue to evolve alongside our society, and adapt to meet new challenges the American people face," Senator Gillibrand said in a blog post. "I believe the best way to do that is by creating a new federal agency designed with your data privacy in mind: the Data Protection Agency." EPIC has long advocated for the creation of a U.S. Data Protection Agency.