This week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the California Genetic Information Privacy Act, which had been passed unanimously by the California Senate and Assembly in September. The Act requires direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies to provide consumers with certain information regarding the company’s policies and procedures for the collection, use, maintenance, and disclosure of genetic data, and to obtain a consumer’s express consent for collection, use, or disclosure of the consumer’s genetic data. The law imposes civil penalties for a violations, enforced by the Attorney General, a district attorney, county counsel, city attorney, or city prosecutor. EPIC tracks state genetic privacy laws through its State Policy Project.