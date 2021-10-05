EPIC has joined a coalition of consumer groups led by the National Consumer Law Center to urge the FCC to reject a proposal that would make it legal for callers to drop voicemails directly into people's phones without their consent. The groups explained that allowing such “ringless voicemail” would clog consumers’ voicemail boxes with spam, scams, and debt collection notices. More than 90,000 consumers signed a petition urging the FCC to reject the proposal, and thousands of others, including small businesses and medical professionals, have filed comments with the FCC registering their concern with the harms presented by ringless voicemail. EPIC routinely participates in regulatory and legislative processes concerning robocalls and files amicus briefs in robocall cases.