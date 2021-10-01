In comments to the newly established National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Task Force, EPIC called on the Task Force to prioritize privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties by creating resources for companies to develop purposeful, accountable, transparent, and fair AI. EPIC also urged the Task Force to provide regulators with the resources required to enforce civil rights and consumer protection laws against companies that deploy AI systems. EPIC recently submitted comments to the Office of Management and Budget and the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence advising both agencies to follow the Universal Guidelines for AI and to push for actionable legal rights to protect against algorithmic harms.