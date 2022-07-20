American Data Privacy and Protection Act Advances in Congress

The American Data Privacy and Protection Act, as amended, was favorably reported by the House Energy and Commerce Committee today on a 53-2 vote. EPIC commends the Committee for its work and had sent a letter to Committee members urging support of the amended bill.

The bill would set data minimization obligations for companies that collect and use personal data, impose special protections for particularly sensitive data and the data of minors, establish digital civil rights safeguards, require transparency of algorithmic decision-making, prohibit cross-context behavioral advertising, and provide for enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission, state attorneys general, and individuals.

“This is not a perfect privacy bill, but we do believe it would establish critical protections for Americans and make much needed advancements for privacy rights at a time when those rights are very much at risk,” said Alan Butler, EPIC Executive Director. “This is not the end of the process, it is the start of the process. The law will be strengthened over time via rulemaking and litigation. But it is past time to pass a federal privacy law.”