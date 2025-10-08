California Enacts Privacy Law Allowing Residents to Protect their Personal Data Online with One Click 

In a significant step forward for privacy, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill today to make it easier for Californians to protect their personal data online.

AB 566 requires browsers to give users the ability to opt out of the sale of their personal data across the web with one click instead of requiring Californians to exercise this right with each individual website they visit. All browsers will now be required to support opt-out preference signals like Global Privacy Control.

Gov. Newsom vetoed a similar bill last year, citing concerns about regulation moving ahead of technical feasibility. EPIC supported AB 566 and its predecessor.

EPIC has long supported frameworks like Global Privacy Control that make it easier for people to exercise their privacy rights.