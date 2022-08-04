Chinese Surveillance Technology and Global Human Rights Webinar Recap

In July 2022, EPIC hosted a two-panel webinar discussing the rise of Chinese surveillance technology and its impact on human rights, partnering with Bulelani Jili, our EPIC Scholar-in-residence. The event featured two expert panels, one on the domestic development and impact of Chinese surveillance technology and one on the global impact. Videos of each symposium segment are available below. EPIC works to ensure regulation of emerging technologies and protection of international human rights. Follow EPIC’s work on international privacy developments here.

Domestic Surveillance Panel

This panel addresses the cultural and political context of the development and use of Chinese surveillance technology within China and the policies associated with that development.

Moderator

Bulelani Jili: EPIC Scholar-In-Residence and Research PhD Fellow in African and African American Studies Department focusing on Africa-China Relations at Harvard University

Speakers

Dr. Ge Chen – Assistant Professor in Global Media and Information Law at the Durham Law School

Katja Drinhausen – Senior Analyst and Research Coordinator on Chinese Politics & Society at the Mercator Institute of China Studies (MERICS)

Karman Lucero – Fellow at Paul Tsai China Centre at Yale Law School

International Surveillance Panel

This panel discusses the global spread of Chinese surveillance technology, its use in different contexts, and the impact this has on international human rights.

Moderator

Bulelani Jili: EPIC Scholar-In-Residence and Research PhD Fellow in African and African American Studies Department focusing on Africa-China Relations at Harvard University

Speakers

Maya Wang – Senior China Researcher at Human Rights Watch (Asia Division)

Rebecca Arcesati – Analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS)

Raman Jit Singh Chima (Invited) – Asia Policy Director and Senior International Counsel at Access Now