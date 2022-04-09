CNET: Your Social Security Number: When Is It OK to Give It Out?

Your Social Security number is also going to be mandatory for “anything that triggers tax reporting,” including your employer reporting your wages to the IRS, said Alan Butler, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit focused on defending privacy and identity rights.

You’ll need to share it if you have an investment advisor or are engaging in a cash transaction of $10,000 or more, like buying a car or house.

Government agencies that provide benefits can also request your number, including the US Department of Labor and state agencies that administer Medicaid. Those requests should come with a disclosure form that explains whether the number is required or optional, confirms the agency’s authority to ask for it and explains what it’ll be used for.

