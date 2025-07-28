CyberScoop: Hundreds of registered data brokers ignore user requests around personal data

Justin Sherman, a privacy expert and scholar-in-residence at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told CyberScoop that many brokers seem to hold an odd commitment to privacy principles in one particular instance: verifying the identity of people who object to having a third-party company collect and use their personal information.

“It is beyond irony that there are data brokers who will sell to basically anybody and … yet when someone is saying, ‘I don’t consent to you having collected my data behind my back,’ everything is all of a sudden, ‘how are we going to verify?’ and ‘how are we going to do ‘Know Your Customer’” rules, Sherman said. “It’s talking out of both sides of your mouth. They know that if you create some friction, then people are less likely to cancel.”

Read more here.