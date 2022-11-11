Quartz: Elon Musk might have already broken Twitter’s agreement with the FTC

“This should have been a warning to Twitter that it had to be on its best behavior,” said John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, in an interview. “It doesn’t look like that’s how the company is carrying itself right now. There’s just so much upheaval it’s hard to imagine they’re really honoring the terms of this consent decree scrupulously.” Davisson added that the reported mandate to have engineers “self-certify” their own products is “pretty alarming.”

