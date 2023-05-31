EPIC Awards Johnny Ryan, Beeban Kidron as EPIC International Privacy Champions

EPIC was pleased to present the EPIC International Privacy Champion Award to both Johnny Ryan and Beeban Kidron on May 25th at the Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection (CPDP) conference in Brussels.

Johnny Ryan’s work at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and beyond has established him as an international leader and prominent voice on privacy. His work focuses on holding enforcement bodies accountable for their actions (and lack of action), highlighting the crisis in digital surveillance advertising, and fighting for meaningful and actionable individual privacy rights.

Beeban Kidron has been a global leader in children’s privacy rights, founding the 5Rights Foundation to set forth age appropriate design codes, toolkits, and standards that are now enshrined in the UK’s Children’s Code and spreading worldwide. Her thoughtful and dedicated work on children’s privacy has prompted a global conversation and multiple legislative proposals internationally.

EPIC is thrilled to honor the work of these leaders in privacy.