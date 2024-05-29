EPIC Awards the Tire Meu Rosto da Sua Mira Campaign as EPIC International Privacy Champions

EPIC was thrilled to present the EPIC International Privacy Champion Award to the Tire Meu Rosto da Sua Mira Campaign on May 22nd at the CPDP conference in Brussels.

Tire Meu Rosto da Sua Mira is a campaign mobilizing civil society and individuals in Brazil to push for a total ban on digital facial recognition tech in public security. The campaign has engaged directly with law enforcement and lawmakers, put out open letters, and created education campaigns about the harms off facial recognition. The campaign specifically takes note of facial recognition’s particular risk in perpetuating racism.

EPIC is thrilled to honor the courageous and ongoing work of this campaign.