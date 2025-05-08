EPIC Calls for a Stronger Privacy Act that Limits Disclosure Exceptions, Broadens Relief, and Creates Personnel Standards 

In comments to Rep. Lori Trahan (MA-03), EPIC called for updates to the Privacy Act of 1974 that would protect Americans’ privacy and constitutional rights against current and future government abuses. EPIC previously announced its support for Rep. Trahan’s effort to solicit information about how to update the Privacy Act.

Americans’ privacy and data security are being challenged in unprecedented ways by illegal government overreach. The Privacy Act is a crucial piece of the framework limiting the government’s power over individuals’ personal information. However, aspects of the Privacy Act have become outdated due to technological advances and increasingly ineffective in the face of deliberate agency defiance.

EPIC urges Congress to amend the Privacy Act to (1) require explicit consent for the use of personal information in the training of AI and automated decisionmaking systems; (2) limit the “need to know” and “routine use” exceptions to the Act’s disclosure prohibition; (3) include injunctive relief; and (4) institute minimum standards for vetting and training agency personnel who access and handle personal information.

While recent attacks on privacy by the DOGE and other federal agencies crystallize the need for updated protections, Congress must look beyond the current moment. EPIC urges Congress ensure that relevant offices have the funding and expertise needed to effectively implement privacy protections for decades to come.