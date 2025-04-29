EPIC, Civil Society Lock Arms Against FCC’s Attack on Consumer Protections

On April 28, EPIC joined numerous civil society organizations in opposing FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s deregulation-for-its-own-sake crusade entitled “in re: Delete, Delete, Delete.” In response to industry comments calling for the gutting of decades of privacy and consumer protection regulations, EPIC filed reply comments in support of existing FCC subscriber privacy and data security regulations; filed reply comments with numerous organizations in support of recent FCC rules capping prison phone rates under the the Martha Wright-Reed Act; and joined comments filed by the National Consumer Law Center in support of FCC rules concerning the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and SIM swap attacks.

EPIC has consistently advocated for stronger safeguards in America’s communications networks to ensure the data privacy and data security of those who rely on it, including to better protect consumers from unwanted calls and fraud.