EPIC, Coalition Ask CFPB to Act to Protect Consumers from Harms of Data Brokers

As part of coalition led by Just Futures Law, EPIC and 9 other organizations sent a letter to officials at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau urging them to act to address rampant data abuse by data brokers. Specifically, the coalition is requesting an advisory opinion clarifying that credit header data is not exempt from the Fair Credit Reporting Act, enforcement actions against data brokers, and rules that ensure data brokers are covered by the law. Further, the coalition urges the CFPB to bring enforcement actions in line with this advisory opinion against data brokers to incentivize improvement in behavior.



EPIC has consistently urged commonsense data privacy and AI regulation, and particularly has illustrated the urgent need to regulate data brokers.