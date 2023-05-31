EPIC, Coalition of Civil Liberties Groups Launch New Website on FISA Reform

EPIC and a bipartisan coalition of civil liberties organizations — Americans for Prosperity, the Center for Democracy and Technology, Demand Progress, Due Process Institute, Free Press Action, FreedomWorks, the Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability, Restore the Fourth, and Wikimedia Foundation — have launched a new website on the need for significant reform to the government surveillance ecosystem as part of any reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

EPIC recently published several posts as part of a blog series focused on explaining Section 702 and the need to reform it. EPIC and its coalition partners have previously called for broad reform to Section 702 and related surveillance authorities.