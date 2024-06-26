EPIC, Coalition Urge FCC to Promptly Issue Order Protecting Domestic Violence Survivors from Abuse through Connected Cars Services

On June 24, EPIC, the Clinic to End Tech Abuse (CETA), the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), and Public Knowledge filed reply comments to the Federal Communications Commission on protecting survivors of domestic violence from attempts to control, surveil, harass, or otherwise re-victimize them through misuse of connected car services.

The advocates urged the FCC to prioritize solutions in an immediate Report and Order that make services more accessible and useful to survivors and that mandate anti-abusability design for connected devices (highlighting examples in the context of connected car services). The coalition also urged the FCC to undertake further inquiries as to how the agency can better protect survivors from practices that pose heightened risks, for example regulation of discoverability of location trackers and regulation of aftermarket GPS or telematics equipment. The reply comments also included feedback on model bill language provided by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, while noting that no additional legislation is necessary to give the FCC authority to protect survivors from misuse of communications systems.

These reply comments were filed in follow-up to initial comments by EPIC and Public Knowledge, as well as initial comments by CETA and by NNEDV.

EPIC advocates for laws, regulations, and policies that safeguard user privacy and protect users from technology-facilitated abuse and harassment, including actions against stalkerware developers. EPIC also filed an amicus brief urging that dating platform companies be held liable when they ignore harassment and abuse.