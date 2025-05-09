EPIC Endorses Traveler Privacy Protection Act

Today, Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced the Traveler Privacy Protection Act, which would strictly regulate the use of facial recognition technology by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The Act would ensure travelers do not have to submit government face scans when traveling, ensure travelers are not discriminated against for rejecting face verification, and prohibit TSA from expanding facial recognition beyond identity verification at security checkpoints.

The TSA has been testing the use of facial recognition at various airports over the past few years and despite warnings of the dangers of implementing facial recognition technology, TSA plans to push the technology out to hundreds of airports. EPIC Senior Counsel, Jeramie Scott, has explained why TSA’s plans to implement facial recognition in airports across the country is particularly dangerous absent strong regulation.

Jeramie Scott, EPIC Senior Counsel & Director of the Project on Surveillance Oversight, released the following statement on the Traveler Privacy Protection Act:

“The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) is proud to support the Traveler Privacy Protection Act. The Act will ensure facial recognition technology is not forced upon the air traveling public and prevent TSA’s use of the tech from expanding beyond identity verification. Facial recognition requires strict regulations on if, when, and how it can be used; and we hope the Traveler Privacy Protection Act is the first step by Congress to meaningfully rein in this tech,” said Jeramie D. Scott, Senior Counsel & Director for the EPIC Project on Surveillance Oversight.