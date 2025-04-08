EPIC joins coalition letter opposing Connecticut S.B. 1249 on AI

EPIC joined a coalition of advocacy groups in opposing a Connecticut bill on AI sponsored by Gov. Ned Lamont.

The bill, S.B. 1249, would use taxpayer money to fund AI investment, direct agencies to publish datasets for AI use, and develop a proposal for a regulatory sandbox for AI companies. Unfortunately, the bill would not put any guardrails on the use of AI to make consequential decisions about the lives of Connecticut residents. The bill also reiterates that the use of artificial intelligence is not a defense to a claim of discrimination, which was never in doubt, making this clarification unnecessary and potentially confusing.

The coalition letter urges the General Assembly to instead turn its attention to strengthening and passing legislation like S.B. 2, which works to address harms felt by Connecticut residents by the use of AI decision-making tools. EPIC has testified in support of S.B. 2 while also suggesting some key amendments to strengthen the bill.