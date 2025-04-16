EPIC Joins Coalition Letter Urging California Privacy Agency to Advance ADMT Draft Regulations Despite Industry Pushback

EPIC joined a coalition of labor and consumer advocates to send a letter to the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) urging the Agency to continue advancing draft regulations on the use of automated decisionmaking technologies (ADMTs).

The rulemaking process for the regulations, which began more than a year ago, is ongoing. The Board has faced intense lobbying pressures from businesses and technology companies, and some state legislators have also pressured the Board to water down the regulations.

Last month, the Board did weaken the draft regulations, including by removing some rights that the draft regulations would have given Californians, such as the right to opt out of targeted advertising or the use of their data to train generative AI.

EPIC has submitted comments throughout the rulemaking process, testified at CPPA board meetings, and hosted a panel discussion about the proposed regulations.